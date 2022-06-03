Valletta FC expressed their sorrow following the death of former player Paul Gauci.

Gauci, who was fondly known as Taċ-Ċorma, enjoyed a distinguished career with Valletta FC, winning all honours in Maltese football.

“Valletta Football Club express its sadness at the death of former player Paul Gauci (taċ-Ċorma),” the Premier League club said in a statement.

“Paul Gauci was born in Valletta on the 26th January 1941 and joined Gżira United in 1956 where he played for their Minors and first team for one season.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta