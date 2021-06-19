The summer transfer window is always the right time for teams to fix their shortcomings in their respective rosters, whether to make amends for a disappointing campaign or strengthen themselves to challenge for silverware.

In parallel, it is also a race against time for free agent players to look out for new challenges and settle with a club, at least for the upcoming season.

Unlike previous years, the transfer market has been dealt a heavy blow due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has obviously limited clubs’ expenditures. This reflects in the decline of transfers in last summer’s and this winter transfer market, where most of the deals consisted of loans or the acquisition of free agents.

Maltese football is not immune to this change even though most of the transfer deals occurring domestically usually include loaned players or free transfers.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta