A former employee at the VAT department, got a six-month reduction on her three-year jail term after an appeals court confirmed her conviction over money-laundering and simple drug possession.

Ruth Gatt had landed in hot water after helping a colleague, with whom she had struck up an intimate relationship, to channel funds received from bribes to downsize VAT bills owed to the department.

The woman and her partner, Nigel Abela, had opened a joint bank account allegedly under the premise that the man wished to hide money from his wife, with whom he was facing separation proceedings.

When that account was deemed not sufficient cover away from his wife, the man had allegedly convinced Ms Gatt to open another account, in her own name.

The woman later explained she believed the cheques handed to her by her lover were monies owed to him by creditors.

The court later observed that she knew that Mr Abela was working for third parties and in fact used to tell him to “be careful”.

In 2015, Mr Abela had admitted to police that people paid him between €100 and €5,000 in bribes but prosecuting inspector Angelo Gafà had said that there were others who paid much more.

The man had subsequently admitted he had a costly drug addiction.

The woman was convicted over her role in the money-laundering scheme and was given a three-year jail term in 2015.

The Court of Criminal Appeal, presided over by Mr Justice Giovanni Grixti, shot down the woman’s arguments stating that she had acted as “the instrument of secrecy and the payments made to her account were designed to hide Abela’s identity and activities”.

The woman used to pass on sensitive data from the office computer system to Mr Abela when he was absent from the workplace and signed blank cheques out of her personal account.

As for the appellant’s argument that she had simply been “a pawn” in Mr Abela’s hands, acting upon his instructions, Mr Justice Grixti was not convinced.

The punishment meted out by the first court had been well within legal parameters, observed the Court, adding that, however, a slight reduction would make it more proportionate.

For this reason, while confirming the judgment, the Court condemned the appellant to a two year six month jail term.

Assistant Police Commissioner Ian Abdilla prosecuted.