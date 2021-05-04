Former Aston Villa striker Dalian Atkinson died after being tasered three times and kicked at least twice to the head by an “angry” police officer, a jury heard on Tuesday at the start of a murder trial.

Birmingham Crown Court in central England was told that West Mercia Police Constable Benjamin Monk denies the murder and manslaughter of Atkinson, who also played for Ipswich and Sheffield Wednesday.

Prosecutor Alexandra Healy alleged that Atkinson, who was 48, was tasered for 33 seconds — more than six times the standard five-second phase during the incident in 2016.

