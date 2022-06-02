Former waterpolo goalkeeper and coach Charles Mock has died, his family announced on social media on Thursday.

“Dear Friends, with great sadness, our father Charles Mock passed away peacefully this morning. He has now started his journey to meet the Lord and his angels in heaven. Thank you for all your prayers. PA, YOU WILL ALLWAYS BE OUR NUMBER 1,” his son Michael Mock wrote on his facebook page.

Mock enjoyed a distinguished career in waterpolo where he played as a goalkeeper with Balluta WPC, now San Ġiljan ASC, between 1951 and 1973.

During this spell, he managed to win the league title five times.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta