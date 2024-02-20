The Malta Sports Journalists Association announced the five finalists of the 64th edition of the Għażliet Sportivi Nazzjonali during a ceremony yesterday.

The announcement of the finalists was made at the main hall within the Institute for Physical Education and Sports at the University of Malta, in which all semi-finalists were also presented a commemorative certificate.

Among the athletes who have made the cut for this year’s gala night, there are some former winners and other sportsmen who will be figuring in the final for the first time in their careers.

There are 36 athletes and officials who made it for the final night that will be held on Saturday, March 2.

Some of Malta’s finest talent will be vying for the most prestigious awards of this year’s edition.

