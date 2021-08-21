Maltese sport was shocked on Saturday by the news of the death of former world amateur billiards champion Ġużi Grech at the age of 66.

The Malta Billiards and Snooker Association issued a statement to pay tribute to veteran snooker and billiards champion.

“The Malta Billiards and Snooker Association announces the death of former Maltese Snooker Player Guzi Grech,” the MBSA said in a statement.

“During the years, Guzi won several honours including the Maltese National Snooker Champion x6, World Billiards Champion, European Mens Team Champion and European Over 40s Mens Team Champion.

“The Association sends its condolences to Guzi’s family in these difficult times.”

Grech was one of the best snooker and billiards players this country has ever seen.

In fact, Grech was one of a kind in the sense that he was successful in both snooker and billiards since the mid-1970s and has represented Malta in the amateur as well as the professional circuit of world snooker.

