Simona Halep on Wednesday announced the end of her partnership with long-time coach Darren Cahill, who helped her reach world number one and win two Grand Slams.

“After six wonderful years working together, Darren Cahill and I have decided that it’s time to end our working relationship,” Halep tweeted.

“Thank you D for everything, for making me a better tennis player and a better person.”

Halep, who turns 30 next week, climbed to the top of the women’s rankings for the first time in October 2017. The Romanian won Roland Garros the following year and claimed the 2019 Wimbledon title.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta