Former world pole vault champion Shawn Barber of Canada has died at age 29 at his home in Texas, his agent announced on Thursday.

Barber won the 2015 world title at Beijing by clearing 5.90 meters and captured his other major international crown on home-nation soil in Toronto at the 2015 Pan American Games.

Paul Doyle, Barber’s agent, announced his passing on an Instagram posting. No cause of death was revealed.

“A friend that will never be forgotten. Canadian Olympic Pole Vaulter Shawn Barber has passed away,” said the message on Doyle Management’s Instagram page.

