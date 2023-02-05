Former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) superstar Scott Garland, famously known as Scotty 2 Hotty, is relishing the opportunity to visit Malta in the coming days.

Garland will land on our shores on an invitation by Pro Wrestling Malta (PWM) where he will attend a Meet and Greet with the local fans at the Żurrieq Wolves Club on Wednesday (19.00), while delivering a seminar at the PWM Dojo, on Thursday (18.00).

“It is my first time in Malta,” Garland told the Times of Malta.

“It is a place that I do not know a lot about. But you know, this last year, what I call this little run that I have been on since last January of coming back and wrestle again, has been a cool part and it takes me to places like Malta, spending some time there.”

Garland explained how in his experience with the WWE, you would be travelling to different countries every single day and while you will be having a great blast in front of huge crowds, you would not have the opportunity for some downtime.

