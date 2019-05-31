Former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) superstar Tajiri will headline the latest Pro Wrestling Malta (PWM) event, Green Mist, which will be held this Saturday at the Palace Theatre, Tarxien.

The Japanese athlete, formerly known as the ‘Japanese Buzzsaw’ after his emergence as a world-class athlete in the now-defunct Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW), will putting his PWM championship belt on the line against Red Scorpion.

Last weekend, both wrestlers faced off each other in an event in Bologna, Italy where Tajiri defeated Red Scorpion to claim the PWM title.

This will be the first time that Tajiri, who had also spells at New Japan Pro-Wrestling and All Japan Pro Wrestling, will be fighting in an event on our shores.

Tajiri was a notable name in the WWE industry between 2001 and 2008 before returning for a second spell in 2016 and 2017 where he featured in 205 Live (Cruiserweight category) and NXT, which serves mainly as the ultimate step for wrestlers before heading to the main WWE roster.

PWM organisers described Green Mist as their biggest event ever and it will be celebrating their fourth anniversary, with 19 athletes coming from six different countries.

Other wrestlers competing in this event are Gianni Valletta, one of the most stable figures in local wrestling and tag team partner of Tajiri, PWM Tag Team champions TJ Sky and Kieran Young, Glamorous Roddy and Jack Quinn.

Among the international talent heading to Malta there will be Hungarian Ron Corvus, on his fourth appearance in Malta while Hari Singh and The Heavyweight Heartbreakers from the United Kingdom will be making their international debuts.

In addition, there will also be the participation of other domestic wrestlers such as ‘Rockstar’ Rob Bagwell, VARDAS and Owen Blanco who are all starting to make a name for themselves at PWM.

An interview with former WWE superstar Tajiri will be published on our newspaper in the coming days.