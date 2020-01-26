Former Żebbuġ councillor Philip E. Said has passed away, the Nationalist Party’s College of Councillors said.

Mr Said served as a councillor for 15 years until last June.

When he was younger, he was very active in the Catholic Action Movement and in religious organisations.

He was a primary school teacher for more than 40 later and later also taught in secondary schools. Towards the end of his career, he was an Education Officer. He also lectured at the university.

Mr Said was a prolific writer and was also active in the parish council.

His funeral is being held at St Philip’s Parish Church in Żebbuġ on Tuesday at 2.30pm.

The College sent its condolences to his family.