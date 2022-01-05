Malta international Jacob Formosa has moved from the Joondalup Wolves to the Eastern Suns in the Australian NBL One West division. The move was announced by the club on Wednesday in a move to better their chances in this season’s championship.

“In recruiting Jacob Formosa, we are getting an experienced international level guard who we believe could be one of the premier 2-way point guards in the league,” the Suns said in a statement on their socials.

