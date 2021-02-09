Malta international Jacob Formosa has joined Australia’s NBL1 West side Joondalup Wolves as the side prepares for its new season in the newly rebranded league, formerly known as the State Basketball League (SBL).

The former Starlites guard was part of the 2018 FIBA European Championship for Small Countries winning Malta side will now be making the step from the BIG V League where he played with Sunbury Jets and the Werribee Devils.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta