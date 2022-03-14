Legendary F1 7-time World Champion Michael Schumacher once claimed “I always thought records are there to be broken” – and ever since the first F1 race in 1950, drivers have gone on to set records, and see their own records broken with future generations setting the bar higher and higher for others to reach.

Keeping that in mind, which Formula 1 records could be broken during the upcoming World Championship season?

Most World Championships

In 2020, Lewis Hamilton won his 7th World Championship to equal Michael Schumacher’s record. In 2021, he came very close to winning the World Championship, but in controversial circumstances, he ultimately fell short in the final race, and it was Max Verstappen who won his first F1 World Championship, becoming the 34th different driver to do so.

If Hamilton were to win the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship, he would claim a remarkable 8th title and become only the fourth driver to break this prestigious record. Can he bounce back from last season’s disappointment, and do it? If Mercedes provide with him a competitive car he surely can.

