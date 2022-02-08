Formula 1 boss Stefano Domenicali says drivers will no longer be given the formal opportunity to take a knee before races, stressing that it is now time for “action” to increase diversity in motorsport.

Britain’s Lewis Hamilton and other drivers have knelt ahead of every race for the past two seasons in a show of solidarity against racism.

But F1 is set to pull the allocated slot from its pre-race schedule for the new season, which starts in Bahrain next month.

The sport on Tuesday announced it was extending its funding commitment to the Formula One engineering scholarship programme for under-represented groups until 2025. And it will carry on screening an anti-racism message ahead of every race.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta