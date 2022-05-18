The Russian Formula One Grand Prix cancelled due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will not be replaced this season, the championship promoters said on Wednesday.
It is believed there were several offers made to the promoters Formula One to replace the race scheduled for September 25 but cost issues ruled them out.
“We can confirm that we have decided against replacing the Russian Grand Prix this season,” Formula One said in a statement on Wednesday.
