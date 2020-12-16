Frank Williams, who built the Williams team into a dominant Formula One force in the 1980s and 1990s, is in a stable condition after being admitted to hospital, the team announced late Tuesday.

The 78-year-old established the team in 1977 and went on to win nine constructors’ world championships and seven drivers’ titles, although the most recent triumphs came in 1997.

“Sir Frank Williams has recently been admitted to hospital where he is currently in a stable condition,” the team said in a statement without giving medical details.

