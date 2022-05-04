Motorsport pioneer Tony Brooks, who won six Formula One grands prix in the 1950s and was nicknamed the “Racing Dentist”, has died aged 90.

The Briton had been the last surviving Formula One race winner of the 1950s.

He won on his F1 debut at the non-championship 1955 Syracuse Grand Prix, where he was a last-minute entry and took time off from studying to become a dentist.

“He was part of a special group of drivers who were pioneers and pushed the boundaries at a time of great risk,” said Formula One CEO Stefano Domenicali.

“He will be missed and our thoughts are with his family at this time.”

