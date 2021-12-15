Red Bull announced Wednesday it was entering a team in the America’s Cup yacht race, in a move that will take its bitter Formula One rivalry with Mercedes onto the water.

Red Bull Racing principal Christian Horner said the team will partner with two-time America’s Cup winner Alinghi to challenge for yachting’s most prestigious trophy.

“Our F1 team is looking forward to helping this new member of our family to succeed... we will share our experiences, engineering tips, etc. It is a two-way cooperation,” he said in a statement.

Rival syndicate Ineos Britannia already has close ties to Mercedes, which has been involved in a furious tussle with Red Bull during the FI season.

