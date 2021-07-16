As fans return to Silverstone for the British Grand Prix, Formula One will welcome them with a jazzed up format that adds ‘the Sprint’, effectively an extra race, on Saturday.

With UK coronavirus restrictions relaxing, Silverstone can host a capacity crowd of 140,000 on all three days.

The changes on the first two days are an effort to provide that crowd, and viewers, with more action. They are an experiment that will be repeated, at most, at two more races this season.

Ross Brawn, the F1 sporting director, told the F1 web site he hoped for a “much more complete weekend with three days of intense competition.”

