Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton will change his name to honour his mother Carmen Larbalestier, he revealed on Monday as he prepares to challenge for a record eighth world title.

The 37-year-old said he would add his mother’s surname to his – most likely racing as Lewis Hamilton-Larbalestier – in a move that would take place “soon”.

“My mum’s name is Larbalestier and I’m just about to put that in my name,” the Mercedes driver said in an on-stage interview at the Expo world fair in Dubai.

“Because I don’t really fully understand the whole idea when people get married then the woman loses her name.

“And my mum, I really want her name to continue on with the Hamilton name.”

