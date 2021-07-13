McLaren driver Lando Norris had his luxury watch stolen outside Wembley stadium after watching Italy’s Euro 2020 final victory against England.

Norris was robbed of the Richard Mille watch, worth a reported £40,000 ($55,000), as he approached his McLaren supercar following the dramatic penalty shoot-out on Sunday.

The 21-year-old was shaken but unharmed in the incident, his Formula One team said.

Norris is preparing for this weekend’s British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

“McLaren Racing can confirm that Lando Norris was involved in an incident, after the Euro 2020 final match at Wembley, during which the watch he was wearing was taken,” a statement said.

