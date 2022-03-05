Formula One team Haas on Saturday announced they have dropped Russian driver Nikita Mazepin and terminated their contract with title sponsor Uralkali due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Haas F1 team has elected to terminate with immediate effect, the title partnership of Uralkali, and the driver contract of Nikita Mazepin,” the American team said in a statement on their website.

“As with the rest of the Formula 1 community, the team is shocked and saddened by the invasion of Ukraine and wishes for a swift and peaceful end to the conflict.”

Uralkali, a group specialising in potash, has Mazepin’s father, Dmitry Mazepin, as its non-executive director.

