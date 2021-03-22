For the winner of the Formula Two world championship to make the step up to F1 is a natural progression that would not normally raise an eyebrow—but when that driver carries a famous name things are bound to be a little different.

Mick Schumacher, son of the seven-time world champion Michael, is the young driver in the spotlight as he makes his Formula One debut for Haas in Bahrain on Sunday, but he thoroughly merits his drive.

After starting his career in karting, Mick went on to win the Formula 3 European championship in 2018 and the Formula Two title in 2020.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of The Times of Malta