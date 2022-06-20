Formula One’s bid to intervene in the sport’s ‘porpoising’ row on health and safety grounds produced ill-tempered clashes among team bosses and no progress during the Canadian Grand Prix at the weekend.
But steps to resolve the controversial and potentially-dangerous issues are expected to continue with a meeting of technical bosses later this week, away from the tensions of a race, according to paddock observers.
The FIA’s technical director for single seater racing Nikolas Tombazis is expected to meet the teams’ technical directors to find a solution and to reduce or eliminate the dangers caused by the phenomenon of ‘porpoising’ created by this year’s ‘ground effect’ cars.
