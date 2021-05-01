Emil Forsberg volleyed RB Leipzig into the German Cup final by sealing a 2-1 win at Werder Bremen with a stunning last-gasp goal in extra-time on Friday.

Hwang Hee-chan had put Leipzig ahead at the start of extra-time only for Bremen midfielder Leonardo Bittencourt to level with a superb finish before Forsberg came off the bench to hit the winner.

“I was only on for about five minutes, but that was enough to get the goal,” said Forsberg.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta