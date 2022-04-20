Emil Forsberg headed RB Leipzig into their third German Cup final in four years when he struck the last-gasp winner to seal a 2-1 home victory over Union Berlin on Wednesday.

After an Andre Silva penalty had cancelled out Sheraldo Becker’s first-half header for Union, Forsberg headed in a cross in the second minute of stoppage time to seal the semi-final win.

Leipzig are through to the German Cup final on May 21 at Berlin’s Olympic Stadium where they face Freiburg, who beat Hamburg 3-1 in Tuesday’s other semi-final.

In a typically tense cup atmosphere, visitors Union took the lead with 25 minutes gone when Becker tucked a cross inside the far post to the delight of the travelling fans.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta