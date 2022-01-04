Parts of Gozo's biggest fort, the 18th century Fort Chambray are lying derelict and at risk of collapse as they await long-overdue restoration.

Large blocks of rock have fallen from the bastions and onto neglected pathways, wide fissures run down the thick limestone walls and wild vegetation sprouts through the cracks.

The stonework has been badly eroded by centuries of wind and seawater spray and some parts of it are starting to give way.

Pictures taken recently show a number of iron bars that appear to have recently been fixed into the walls to support the outer layer of the bastions and prevent more stonework from falling off.

The fort, overlooking Mġarr harbour, was built in the early 1700s by the Knights of St John as part of their defence strategy against attacks from the sea.

It was meant to act as another cittadella – a fortified city in which Gozitan people could gather to seek refuge in the event of a siege.

For decades, the fort housed a number of half-constructed buildings.

For decades, the fort housed a number of half-constructed buildings, until in 2004 the government handed over the entire project to Gozitan businessman Michael Caruana, against a premium and annual rent.

The fort eventually became a residential area after it was transformed into a hub of luxury apartments.

Times of Malta has long reported on the deterioration of the fortification, namely in 2010 and in 2018, but very little progress in preserving it seems to have been made since.

SCH: Not our job to restore fort

Replying to questions, the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage said it was aware of the condition of the site but it does not carry out restoration works since its job is to regulate the sector.

Iron bars have recently been fixed into the walls.

“It is the property owner’s responsibility to ensure that property is kept in good condition and not left to deteriorate,” it said.

“Meetings have been held with all relevant bodies in order to discuss further the restoration and conservation of the site.”

The Superintendence pledged to remain involved in this case to ensure the protection of the ‘Grade 1’ fortification.

Questions sent to the management of Fort Chambray remained unanswered.

Wild vegetation sprouts everywhere, damaging the walls.