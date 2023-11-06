On October 22, Fort Manoel held an open day, giving the public the opportunity to witness the restoration efforts on the occasion of the fort’s 300th anniversary.

The event included scheduled guided tours during which visitors learnt about the rich history of the baroque fort and admired its architectural grandeur.

There were also performances by the Show of Arms Re-enactment Group and the Marsa and Xgħajra Scouts’ pipe and drums bands.

Fort Manoel was established in September 1723 under the guidance of Grand Master Antonio Manoel de Vilhena of the Knights of St John. Restored to its former glory by MIDI plc in the early 2000s, the fort has commanded a majestic presence over Marsamxett Harbour for centuries. Its storied past includes serving as an extension of the Lazzaretto Hospital in the 1800s and bearing the name HMS Phoenicia during the British era.