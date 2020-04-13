Historic Fort Manoel has been lit up in various colours in a message of hope and tribute to the healthcare professionals on the frontline of the fight against COVID-19.

Midi said it has posted messages on Facebook paying tribute to the doctors, nurses and healthcare workers while big, bright, bold rainbows, which have been a global message of hope from the outbreak of the virus, and positive words of thanks have been pasted onto the boundary fence just past the bridge of Manoel Island.

The façade of the company’s head office together with the parade grounds of Fort Manoel have also been lit up with the colours of the hope rainbow as a show of support and hope.

“We wanted to add our heartfelt thanks to the people in healthcare, the true heroes, for putting their lives at risk to help protect and save the rest of us, “ a company spokesman said. “We hope that these messages will also lift people’s spirits and remind them that we are all in this together. It is vital at this time, for each one of us to heed the directives given by the authorities”.