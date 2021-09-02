On September 8 Heritage Malta will open the doors of Fort St Angelo at a reduced admission fee of €2.

Visitors will also be able to access the upper parts of the fort, which are administered by the Sovereign Military Order of Malta.

On Wednesday Malta will be marking the victorious end of the 1565 Great Siege and the day when the armistice of the Fascist regime in Italy was made public in 1943, giving Malta a breather in the Second World War.

The birth of the Virgin Mary is also celebrated on this day.

In remembrance of these events, mass will be held at 10am in the Chapel of the Nativity of the Virgin, followed by a walk to the Great Siege monument, where a commemoration of the Victory of the Great Siege will be held with the participation of the National Festivities Committee.

Doors will close at 5pm, and reduced admission tickets can only be purchased at the door.

Heritage Malta members and Heritage Malta Student and Senior Passport holders can enter for free.