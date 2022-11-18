A historic gate and bastion wall separating Fgura and Cospicua will be restored by the end of the year after centuries of neglect.

Culture Minister Owen Bonnici on Friday visited the St John’s Gate curtain wall that forms part of the Cottonera Lines - massive defensive structures erected between the 17th and 18th centuries by the Knights to protect the Three Cities and Grand Harbour.

The fortifications were built between the 17th and 18th centuries. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier.

Bonnici said that the once proud fortifications have become scarred by time, but are now getting a facelift managed by the Restoration Directorate.

Directorate chairman Glenn Bedingfield said it was a personal satisfaction for him to see works come together.

He said some €20million has been invested in recent years towards the restoration of fortifications and other historic sites in the Three Cities area.

Parliamentary Secretary Alison Zerafa Civelli said she had been working for the restoration of historic structures in the area ever since she was first appointed mayor of Cospicua.