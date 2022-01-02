On Christmas Eve, Stephen Sammut Nurminen set out to run more than 12-hours in aid of the homeless and challenged Fortify Meals to donate a meal for every 10 minutes of running covered. Thanks to this initiative, Fortify Meals has donated more than 80 meals, worth €650 to Soup Kitchen OFM in Valletta.

Aaron Buhagiar, co-founder of Fortify Meals, said: “After meeting Steve and witnessing his drive for raising awareness on mental health, it was natural for us to support this valuable cause. Based on our personal experience with Fr Marcellino at the Soup Kitchen, we are convinced that homelessness and the issues that accompany it are a major issue.

“Fortify Meals strives to improve the lives of everyone it comes into contact with. Sponsoring these meals reflects our mission to improve the quality of life for as many people as possible towards a healthier lifestyle.”

Stephen Sammut Nurminen was very glad with the outcome of his feat.

“The fact that I beat my 12 hours personal best makes me very happy, especially when I know that I helped people in need with this challenge. I’m already planning my next challenge for 2022, probably in July. I’m looking forward to it... it’s going to be a big one,” he said.

Fr Marcellino Micallef, OFM, thanked all those involved in this initiative and appealed to others to continue supporting the soup kitchen in its mission.

Soup Kitchen receives 70 to 90 meal requests per day, and it costs them around €4,000 a week to feed homeless people. Those who wish to donate can do so online at www.soupkitchenofmvalletta.com.