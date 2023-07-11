The Fortina Group is not explaining why it illegally reclaimed territory from the sea to extend a Sliema lido.

In reply to Times of Malta questions following a heated parliamentary debate last week, a spokesperson for the group only said that the company already owned “most of the land” and obtained a permit to square off the lido by reclaiming a further 356 square metres of territory and another 148 square metres for public access.

“Three quarters of the area in question was already owned by Fortina. For many years – from circa 1986 – this land housed the lido of the former Fortina hotel,” a company spokesperson said.

While the company had obtained a planning permit to carry out the works, Lands Department CEO Robert Vella told parliament that the company had no valid legal title over the territory.

This made the works illegal because the planning permit was issued subject to the applicants having a legal title.

The government first presented a parliamentary resolution to transfer 504 square metres of public land to Fortina in February, but the company completed the works and opened for business last month, before parliament decided on the transfer.

On Monday, Economy Minister Silvio Schembri asked a parliamentary committee to sign off on the illegalities, against a €70,000 fine, in order to officially transfer the land to Fortina.

But Nationalist MP Darren Carabott warned that voting in favour of the transfer would signal that it was acceptable to illegally occupy public land and then sanction such behaviour. The opposition voted against the proposal.

Fully committed to opening a high-level branded hotel within the next couple of weeks, which will surely further improve Malta’s tourism offering - Fortina Group

A final vote in parliament on the concession - and fine - is scheduled for Wednesday, after the Opposition called for a division.

Group dodges questions

Following Monday’s parliamentary debate, Times of Malta asked the Fortina Group to explain why it illegally reclaimed territory for the Sliema lido extension, why it did not wait for the parliamentary resolution – which would have granted it the official title over the land – before constructing the extension and opening for business, and whether it will suspend operations at the lido until the issue is resolved.

In its reply, the group did not answer the specific questions but said: “In addition to the regularisation fee of €70,000 to be paid by Fortina for the 356-metre plot of reclaimed land to square off the current Lido area, the company will also be paying an annual concession fee of €114,468”.

“Furthermore, Fortina also gave up its restaurant at street level on the promenade and immediately transformed this area, covering 427 square metres, into a public space in line with its pledges related to the new overall redevelopment of the hotel site,” it said.

Fortina said it is fully committed to opening a high-level branded hotel within the next couple of weeks, which “will surely further improve Malta’s tourism offering”.

Former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat was engaged as a Fortina consultant shortly after stepping down from government in January 2020.