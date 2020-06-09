Talks described as “last ditch” are expected to be held today to try to resolve an issue over the unpaid salaries of workers doing construction work on the major Fortina Hotel redevelopment project in Sliema.

Last week, the builders, employed with Istanbul company TACA Construction, claimed they had run out of money after not being paid for five months.

One worker has now said they have been instructed to pack up and go home by Friday. After that, all their food and accommodation arrangements will be stopped.

The Fortina and the Turkish company are at loggerheads over the workers’ salaries, with Fortina saying it has paid all its dues to TACA Construction, which denies this.

A spokesperson for the Fortina said it had not been informed of any instruction to the workers to leave the country by June 12.

“We will be demanding an explanation about this today,” the spokesperson said, describing it as a last-ditch attempt to resolve the issue.

A spokesperson for another Turkish company, Nivas Construction, which has claimed responsibility for the workers as a sub-contractor, told Times of Malta yesterday that negotiations are still under way.

“There is nothing certain so far,” the spokesperson said.

The workers fear that if they leave the island, the chances of getting paid the money they are owed would be slim.

“We don’t want to go without taking our money,” one worker said.

“Nobody explains anything to us. We do not know what to do. We are now in a very difficult situation.”

TACA Construction did not reply to e-mailed questions.