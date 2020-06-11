Fortina Contracting has terminated its relationship with Taca Construction after eleventh-hour talks to restart works on its five-star Sliema hotel project failed.

Construction has been stalled for the past three weeks after the Turkish company’s workers went on strike claiming TACA had not paid their wages in five months.

According to a Fortina spokesperson, TACA Construction was given notice of termination on June 3. However “as a sign of goodwill following TACA’s request”, Fortina took part in talks in a bid to salvage the situation, but these discussions failed.

“We have done everything within our power to try and salvage the situation, but TACA’s failure to return its workers on site has left us with no alternative but to confirm our decision to terminate,” a spokesperson for the company said.

“We empathise with the Turkish workers and assure we have done our utmost to not only meet all our financial obligations with TACA Construction for the approved civil works undertaken to date, but we’ve paid over and above to facilitate matters.”

TACA Construction workers on a hunger strike in Sliema on Tuesday.

New contractor to take over

Fortina Contracting said it is holding TACA responsible for damages resulting from the delays in the project and will be “taking all actions at its disposal to safeguard its interests”.

“We are committed to finishing this project and a new contractor will be taking over the works on site in the coming days,” Fortina said.

On Tuesday, Times of Malta reported that the group of Turkish workers had gone on hunger strike as they continued to insist they have not been paid by TACA Construction for months.

The workers had also claimed they had been threatened with eviction and also said they were told to leave the island by Friday.

Workers told to leave Malta

One of the 80 workers told Times of Malta that the builders have been given little information though they have been told the contract has been terminated. He claims they will be made to leave the island within days though the workers say they will refuse unless they are given the money they are owed.

Questions sent to TACA in recent days have remained unanswered.

TACA is also involved in other projects in Malta, including the Shoreline development at Smart City and St Vincent de Paul.

The Turkish company has been controversial since its first days in Malta when it planned to house its workers in a quarry in Mqabba.