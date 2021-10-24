A classic MGB that has covered just 77 miles since it was registered 40 years ago in the UK is currently being auctioned online.

Described as a ‘time capsule’ and ‘brand new’, this MGB was purchased in 1981 by the owner of a tyre business in Hereford, UK and was ordered alongside a matching example. In 1983, this example was sold to a new owner, and it’s had four keepers since. The most recent owner acquired the car in 2016, though the MG has been stored properly for its entire life, ensuring the perfect condition that it remains in today.

While the car is said to have had the occasional fluid changes, it’s never actually been serviced, with very few invoices accompanying the car. The original spare wheel, still packaged jack and tools and an unused tonneau cover also accompany the car.

