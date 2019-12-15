Joe Cassar: Anton Grasso40 sena ta’ waħx... u aktar

Horizons Publications 2018

All Anton Grasso’s books are unusual. This volume, a sort of anthology containing prose and poetic writings by Grasso, appreciations by people who know the author, photos, selected or taken by Annette Apap, and superbly edited by the seasoned journalist Joe Cassar for Horizons, is the most unusual of them all.

You don’t have to open the book to come face to face with its atypical presentation. The cover is notable enough to strike you as another remarkable book, albeit with its own peculiarities. In fact, it is a book with the cover itself as an incipit.

The title, Anton Grasso – 40 Sena ta’ Waħx u aktar, the close-up portrait photo (a penetrating, almost inquisitive and covertly narcissistic look), and the design (sombre yet not ponderous), all contribute to catch your attention.

The different yet unifying aspects of this volume, breathe and speak on their own terms, portraying Grasso, the author and the man.

The first part contains also a short yet in-depth portrait of the author by his friend Joe Cassar, and an obligato intrusion by the author, comprises recollections and reviews of the man by Doris Azzopardi, Charles Briffa, Norbert Ellul Vincenti, Charles Flores, Ġorġ Mallia, Marica Mizzi, Mariella Pisani Bencini, Patrick Sammut, Carmel Scicluna, and myself, Ġorġ Peresso.

The second part is a solo performance by the author himself, a collection of some of his best re-written short stories chosen by the editor, showing the author Tal-Waħx in his different aspects at his best. As usual in Grasso’s writings, the stories very often manage some power­­ful sequences that run the emotional range, which in the writer’s style and choice of words, form his horror stories. In his stories, Grasso often transforms himself, maybe consciously or unconsciously, into the main character.

The third part, a collection of poetry, brings us face to face with an almost unknown Grasso, more intimate, more sincere, and yet more fragile. Perhaps more lovable, because he is more human.

The last part is a collection of photos, chosen and several ably taken by his partner, Annette Apap, showing a gallery of Grasso’s life. Each photo is not just a moment in life or a showcase of his vast curriculum, but also conveys emotions, moods and narratives that only a photo can tell.

The introvert and extrovert Grasso – paradoxes are the salt and pepper of his life – come to life in this volume from page to page. The book itself is a labour of love by the author himself, his editor, Joe Cassar, and all those who helped in the making of the book.

From this book emerges an Anton Grasso we think we know, yet at times so exasperatedly and at times lovingly new, both as an author and a man.

Grasso is anything but a marginal author in Maltese literature. Although the story itself is the gripping element of his writing, his literary mechanism comes out from his varied style, the verbal force and modulation and the syntactical construction. And this is not a gift given to all. This book is proof of all this, as if any were needed.