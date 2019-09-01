Balzan have made a deadline day signing as they signed forward Luke Montebello on a one-year loan deal from Birkirkara.

Montebello, 24, played for the Stripes in their opening two games from the Premier League against Floriana and Senglea Athletic which Birkirkara lost 1-0 on both occasions.

With the Stripes, Montebello scored 15 goals in 30 games in all competitions while he has also three caps with the Malta national team.

Balzan have already signed Kristian Naumovski, Augustine Loof, Stefan Dimic, Arthur Faria Machado, Ryan Scicluna and Marcus Grima.

Birkirkara, on their part, will be welcoming midfielder Ryan Fenech who will be joining from Sliema Wanderers who put pen to paper on a three-year deal.

The Malta international, 33, was involved in the opening Premier League games with Sliema Wanderers as the Blues lost to Balzan and Valletta.

At the Blues, Fenech played 65 games with 5 goals and 14 assists.

Meanwhile, Sliema Wanderers are in talks for the signing of Juventus U-23 defender Claudio Zappa.

Zappa, 22, played for the U-23 team of the Bianconeri in Serie C before completing the 2018/2019 season at Novara.

Times of Malta understands that a deal could happen before the transfer window shuts down at midnight.