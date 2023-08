Mġarr United have completed another important signing after bringing back forward Yulya Carella on a permanent deal.

Last season, the youngster joined the Greens on a one-year loan from San Ġwann and left a good impression at the club as they finished third in the Assikura Women’s League.

She scored nine goals and her displays propelled Mġarr to lure her back at the club, this time permanently.

