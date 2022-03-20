On March 9, Foster Clark Products Ltd donated €23,000 worth of products to the people of Ukraine, equating to two million servings of food and beverages.

In a unified effort, the company’s employees cleared all regulatory and legislative hurdles in an expedited manner.

Attrans Ltd immediately responded to Foster Clark’s request for assistance.

Later in the evening, a team of staff from both companies started the 2,600km journey to Kiece, Poland, where the European Food Bank Federation in Poland, with the help of dedicated volunteers, will ensure the products arrive at the appropriate refugee locations.

The federation is an agency set up by a number of multinationals forming part of the relief aid effort.