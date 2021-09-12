Foster Clark Products Ltd celebrates its employees’ 20th and 40th work anniversaries on an annual basis.

The company held its 2021 jubilee event on September 2 at its premises in San Ġwann to celebrate Charles Zarb, who had his 20-year work anniversary, and Marlene Agius, Albert Tanti, Grazio Vella and Stephen Micallef, who have been employed with Foster Clark Products Ltd for 40 years.

These employees work in various sectors of the company, ranging from HR, finance, manufacturing and warehousing, and are all highly valued and appreciated members of the Foster Clark team.

Throughout their careers, they have actively contributed to building the company to what it is today, supporting ongoing change and growth through their respective input and commitment.

The company has over half a century of export experience in the food manufacturing industry and is a leading player across much of the Middle East and Pan-African markets.