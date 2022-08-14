Under-fire All Blacks coach Ian Foster praised his team and criticised the New Zealand media after a 35-23 triumph over South Africa in The Rugby Championship on Saturday in Johannesburg.

The second-round victory halted a horror run in which New Zealand lost five of six matches, including three to Ireland and one each to France and South Africa.

Some pre-match media reports claimed a second loss to the Springboks within a week would lead to Foster quitting or being sacked.

A South African columnist also labelled the visiting team “Foster’s Imposters”.

“It (media criticism) comes with the job, but it has been a pretty vicious onslaught, particularly from the New Zealand media,” Foster told reporters.

