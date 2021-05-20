Forty-four children who were under a protection order have been adopted by their foster families because they cannot live with their biological parents.

Addressing a news conference, Family Minister Michael Falzon said the move followed legislative changes to the Children Protection Act last year. The changes enabled the courts to decide upon the children’s future, with the aim of giving them better opportunities.

That made it possible for fostering families to adopt the children after five years, and after three in extraordinary circumstances, down from the previous minimum of 10 years.

The changes also saw an increase in the aid given to foster parents.

During the news conference, a new helpline - 1778 - was also announced for people with an interest in fostering.

The Fondazzjoni għas-Servizzi ta’ Ħarsien Soċjali is currently in contact with 270 foster parents.



In the first five months of the year, 42 couples contacted the foundation expressing an interest in fostering. Another 50 couples contacted the foundation throughout last year.