An exhibition featuring works by Maltese and Russian artists is on display in the community hall of the Swieqi local council.

Malta and Russia – Bridged by Art points to a link between two broad artistic milieus and how Maltese and Russian artists perceive Malta through their artistic works.

The exhibition, hosted together with the Russian Centre for Science and Culture in Malta, aims to help foster dialogue through art. The local vernacular is preserved and refreshingly brought to light, with paintings of quaint wayside chapels, wildflowers and the omnipresent church-dotted skylines, which are some of the subjects which will be on display.

Artworks by established Maltese and Russian artists like Paul Fenech, Ronald Muscat Azzopardi and Joe Farrugia, Anna Verbenets, Natasha Dadush and Svetlana Alexander, among others, will be on display.

Places are still available for the second viewing of the exhibition taking place today, from 7.30 to 8.30pm.

Viewings are available by appointment on c.caruana166@gmail.com. COVID-19 mitigation measures apply.

Admission is free of charge.