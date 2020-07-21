The two resolutions of no confidence in Adrian Delia have sparked new hope, not just within the party but also beyond.

To foster this hope, it is important to address, as one of the MPs who supported the resolutions, some of the important questions which people are asking.

First, why is a change in leadership needed? The straightforward answer here is that with Delia at the helm, the party’s performance has worsened.

This contrasts sharply with the promise of the so-called ‘New Way’, which had earned Delia the favour of all those party members who elected him leader in 2017. The result of that promise should have been a stronger PN, a united core vote and wider support among the electorate, with a hope of returning to government in a short time.

Three years down the line, nothing of this has materialised and today we unfortunately have a weaker PN, a divided core vote and a party which does not appeal to the electorate. Delia’s trust rating is also as low as can be. This is not just a widespread sensation but the hard reality, repeatedly confirmed in elections and surveys.

With all the scandals that the Labour government is mired in, this is definitely not on.

The consequence has been an erosion of hope within PN structures and among party supporters. A submissive attitude to defeat has crept in.

This is a worrying scenario, one that I have never witnessed throughout my years as party activist. The prospects do not look good at all.

Why is the change necessary now?

The issue is whether Delia should be given the opportunity to lead the party into the next election or if there should be a change of leader now in an attempt to give it a winning chance.

Those who support the first option often argue that Delia did not have enough cooperation, especially from the parliamentary group, and that he should be allowed to try his luck at the general election.

I became part of the parliamentary group 13 months ago and since then I have witnessed a lot of hard work put in by many, so I can certainly rule out such an argument.

The huge amount of work put in by the MPs and other party activists, including by Delia himself, always followed the political strategy set by the leader. The hard work has not paid off, so it is natural to conclude that the strategy is not right.

It is late in the day to try and correct. In the public eye, the failures of the strategy are attributable to Delia and it is now too late to portray him as a winning leader, even among party supporters.

Consequently, Delia has to go now for the good of the party. This is a judgement made purely from the point of view of his political performance.

If one goes beyond this and looks at Delia and his public image, which in politics is fundamental, things take an even more negative turn. Shadows have been cast upon him which he has not denied, nor cleared up, the last one being the chats he allegedly had with Yorgen Fenech, the suspect in Daphne’s murder.

These chats have made many party supporters feel uncomfortable with him remaining at the helm.

The final reason why Delia should go now are the two no-confidence resolutions which carry the weight of two important party structures, i.e. the parliamentary group and the executive. To ignore these resolutions, as Delia has done so far, is clearly not a sign of respect towards the PN and its members.

It is clear that Therese Comodini Cachia has all the credentials to become an excellent PN leader - Kevin Cutajar

What is the way forward?

The first step, which cannot be delayed, is the departure of Delia as leader, possibly in a consensual manner in order to avoid more turbulence for the party and the country.

This is in line with the choice made by party members in 2017: back then they voted for Delia to see the PN improve and get stronger and not to end up in the difficult situation it is now in.

The second step is an open leadership contest in line with party rules. Party members deserve a unifying figure for leader, now more than ever. It is something which Delia hardly manifested.

This is the plan of the parliamentary group in passing the no-confidence vote. It nominated Therese Comodini Cachia to serve as leader of the opposition at least until the party resolves the leadership issue.

While the president chose not to remove Delia, Comodini Cachia has been great in leading the group of MPs and party activists who are calling for change. Her determination and experience will be instrumental in reviving enthusiasm, raising morale and instilling the belief that the PN can once more become a winning party.

It is clear that she has all the credentials to become an excellent PN leader if party members were to vote her in.

Those of us who are pressing for a change of PN leader now are doing this purely for a good cause. It is not a mission against Delia or anybody else.

It is all about the PN and its need to be stronger and united around a new leader. It is about a hope that the party will appeal to the people and aspire to run the country again.

This cause has sparked a new hope. Let us foster it together.

Kevin Cutajar is a Nationalist member of Parliament.