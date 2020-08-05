Since its launch in December 2016, the European Solidarity Corps has attracted thousands of young people from across Europe to help in solidarity actions through volunteering activities, traineeships or jobs, or to run their own projects under Solidarity Projects. The European Solidarity Corps gives young people the chance to show solidarity and commitment to different communities and help resolve challenging situations across the continent. These opportunities are available for young people aged between 17 and 30.

Kseniya Konyaeva, 28 from Russia, is an ex-volunteer who came to Malta in 2016 on a 12-month project with Ċentru Tbexbix under the former programme, the European Voluntary Service (EVS). She volunteered in a project that combined working with local children in numerous after-school activities, as well as with the elderly, through a handful of educational programmes.

A moment that stuck from her 12-month volunteering experience was the first time she taught yoga to the elderly. Following the class, they were so grateful and full of appreciation that seeing their reaction moved her in an unexplainable way. After her volunteering experience, she was inspired to pursue a professional career in this area and, today, she is a certified yoga teacher.

After the 12 months were up, Kseniya decided to remain in Malta as she fell in love with the local culture and traditions. She is now working in early childhood education at an international school, pursuing her dream of working within the education sector.

Kseniya sums up her experience as ‘magical’ and she claims that “there is something special in giving and not expecting to receive anything in return – and yet gaining so much more that you could ever ask for.” Kseniya encourages young people to consider volunteering as, as the saying goes: “those who can, do; those who can do more, volunteer.”

Volunteering Activities are also open to Maltese youngsters who wish to embark on volunteering projects around Europe. Steve Sciberras, 30, is currently in Örebro, Sweden, on a nine-month volunteering project where he is working in a youth centre focusing on technology as a tool to support young people. He discovered the European Solidarity Corps in 2019 and, seeing that it is open to young people up to the age of 30 – he was 29 at the time – decided to explore project opportunities. Within a matter of weeks, he was on a plane to Sweden.

Steve didn’t think twice about leaving Malta to embark on this project. Even though his experience is being overshadowed by the current global pandemic, the project is ongoing and he is still living his dream. Steve feels that this experience has changed him into a more mindful person, while living in Örebro has encouraged him to adopt a healthier lifestyle.

His volunteering activity will end in November and he is still unsure about what his future holds. Even so, he is considering staying in Sweden as there may be a job opportunity in the pipeline – though moving to another country is not off the table. For Steve, the European Solidarity Corps has been a ‘life-changing experience’ and he encourages other young people to take the leap and to explore such opportunities.

Young people are not the only ones that gain from such experiences, either. Organisations implementing these projects and local communities gain just as much. Katherine Azzopardi from Ċentru Tbexbix recalls how the centre started recruiting volunteers back in 2008. Since then, they’ve been applying for projects on a cycle basis having between six to 10 volunteers who stay for a one-year project.

Having volunteers has been a fundamental element for the organisation as it provides numerous free programmes aimed at children and the elderly. Over the past 12 years and through the two programmes (EVS and the European Solidarity Corps), Katherine has welcomed approximately 140 youngsters from various walks of life. She believes that while young people can learn a lot through this experience, the local community can learn even more.

The majority of the children that participate in the organisation’s programmes have increased their willingness to interact with people from different countries. They are keen to explore German songs, play Russian games, and so on. And they are also more prone to resolving conflicts amongst them. Furthermore, within the local community in Bormla, the sense of understanding of diversity grew. This is because the volunteers live and work there for a relatively long period, which allows the local community to get to know them and the volunteers to have their self-esteem boosted.

Since it started hosting volunteers back in 2008, Ċentru Tbexbix has never looked back. Its programmes have become sustainable and the fact that the scheme provides funds for all the volunteers’ needs, as well as funds for activities that they participate in, the volunteers take part at no extra expense. Katherine encourages other organisations to discover opportunities under the European Solidarity Corps and to become part of this experience.

Apart from volunteering, young people can also apply to carry out a Solidarity Project within their own community. To date, five projects have been awarded in Malta, but the numbers are on the increase. Projects can last from two to 12 months and must take place in the country of residence of project participants. Projects can focus on various topics including environmental and natural protection, such as focusing on climate change; health and wellbeing including active ageing; and sport through inclusion and equal opportunities, amongst others.

Organisations or young people interested in carrying out a Solidarity Project are encouraged to contact EUPA for an introductory meeting by sending an e-mail to eupa@gov.mt or by calling on 2558 6132. Final call: October 1, 2020 (noon).

Trends within the European Solidarity Corps current programming period

(statistics do not include data for 2020 Rounds 2 and 3 as they’re still ongoing)

December 2016: Launch of the European Solidarity Corps Programme

October 2018: First call published by the European Commission

Overview of volunteering activities in Malta

Budget awarded from 2018 till 2020: €719,873.00

Number of projects awarded: 10

Number of applicant organisations: 7

Number of participants: 71

Overview of solidarity projects in Malta

Budget awarded from 2018 till 2020: €37,745.00

Number of projects awarded: 5

Number of applicant organisations: 4

Number of participants: 28