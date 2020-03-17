The Malta Chamber of SMEs has embarked on a “fostering workers” initiative of matching newly laid-off employees to available jobs and employers.

It informed members that while it was doing its utmost to get the government to SMEs the direct help they needed in these challenging times, they were aware that some had no other option but to start laying off people.

“We ask you to, where possible, hang in there and support your employees a while longer as the government is promising that the real measures we are asking for are not far away.”

In the meantime, it said, it was starting an initiative of fostering workers.

The chamber said very few sectors were doing well or still going on and might need or could afford to take on a bit of extra help. Whoever was in this situation should get in touch to save some workers from redundancies.

“A number of businesses have workers that are risking imminent layoffs and also vehicles and equipment that is available ready for use. The Malta Chamber of SMEs will help with the matchmaking,” it said pointing out that no one was looking to make profit out of this.

“The only aim is to keep workers in employment and help each other.”