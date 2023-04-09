The police are excluding foul play after a young Colombian man plunged to his death near the Portomaso marina.

David Leonardo Cortes Galan, 24, died on Friday early morning after reportedly climbing up a wall and then jumping down onto a patch of grass.

The case is being treated as an accident, but an autopsy and toxicology tests will be carried out, a police spokesperson said.

Cortes Galan was living with his brother Miguel Cortes Galan, 25, in St Paul’s Bay.

David Leonardo Cortes Galan, left, seen with his brother Miguel Cortes Galan.

When contacted, Miguel Cortes Galan said he still has some questions about the circumstances leading to his brother’s death. He only knows that he had been out with friends on Thursday evening.

“I’m waiting for news and more information from the police,” he said.

The police said Cortes Galan was spotted by a worker climbing up a wall and then jumping down onto a patch of grass. Sometime later, a security official went to check the area and heard a person cry out in pain. A medical team transferred him to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance but died in hospital a while later.

Miguel Cortes Galan described his brother as a man who valued his family and would often stay indoors in the evenings. “He really liked to stay at home and spend time with friends,” he told Times of Malta.

The victim had been living in Malta for the past two years, arriving first as an English student before deciding to make the move permanent. He had been working as a receptionist at a St Paul’s Bay hotel.

He had been planning to spend another two years in Malta and save a sum of money - Miguel Cortes Galan, the victim’s brother

“He really liked living in Malta, and loved the culture and the people,” Miguel Cortes Galan said. He said his brother had been planning to spend another two years in Malta and save a sum of money. Eight months ago, the victim had helped him move to Malta and they had been living together since. Miguel Cortes Galan said he plans to hold a funeral in Malta as repatriating the body would be too expensive but is appealing for funds.